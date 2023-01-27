A beautiful teacher has shown the creative technique she deployed to make her students love school

In a clip, the lady danced in front of her class as the students vibed long to Flavour's Adamma while watching her

Social media users who noticed that some of the students came from humble homes expressed an interest to help them

A young lady, @gesareninimoragwa, who teaches has shared a lovely video showing how she used dance to entertain her students. She said that she is happy to see them again.

The female teacher stood in front of her class as she danced to Flavour's Adamma. The students took turns dancing towards her.

Many praised the teacher for making her students happy. Photo source: TikTok/@gesareninimoragwa

Teacher makes her students happy

She said that she has never had any case of dropout in her class. The children who looked as if they were from humble homes danced with so much joy.

Many people who thronged her comment section wanted to know where her school is located so they could help the pupils with resources.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 32,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

maxmillan said:

"How can I get the 3rd one I want to sponsor him with uniform...he just reminded me of my brothers when I was growing."

Vivi-wave said:

"Where is the school...I felt like crying though all kids looks like they come from humble family. I would like to help with Sch shoes."

dorcley &Julie said:

"I wish I met such teachers I could never hate school."

Mk said:

"Am crying watching this which school is this? Would love to help one or 2 kids from your class. May God Bless you."

stotz5 said:

"This is what they say happiness is free ,thank you madam teacher for encouraging such innocent souls."

