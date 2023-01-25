“He Thought His Secret’s out.”: Man Passes Small Note to Lady on Her Wedding Day, Groom Looks Worried
- A bride's day was brightened as a man suddenly passed a note that wished her a happy married life during the wedding ceremony
- Seeing a note get into his bride's hand, the groom looked so worried and tense until he read what the paper said
- Many people who funnily reacted to the video said that the note must have come from the woman's ex
A young man, @thedaveblog, who always creates content around giving notes to strangers to get their reactions has done the same thing to a beautiful bride on her wedding day.
In a clip shared on TikTok, a bride in a white gown was seated beside her groom when he passed a piece of paper into her hand.
Bride smiles after receiving lovely note
She had a frown as she tried to open the note. A look of worry and anxiety could also be seen on the groom's face. After reading the note, the woman smiled.
Her husband who peeped into the note also forced a smile. The piece of paper read:
"Wish you the very best in your marriage."
Many people who watched the video said that a lot must have been going through the groom's mind before reading the note.
Watch the video below:
As of the time of writing this report, the video had gathered close to 500 comments with more than 300,000 likes.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
SPOKEN-REX said:
"The man was almost scared."
Big bad E said:
"Man thought his secret's out."
Glam_by_Zamdoll said:
"I can hear the guy’s heartbeat."
Precious said:
"The guy don fear oooooo."
sherri_dina said:
"The man be done fear oo."
user8129696151494 said:
"I love your wedding good gown,God bless the tailor and bless your marriage."
user9874217042055 joked:
"The man wanted to faint."
21_Savage said:
"At first the man taught it was something else until she showed him the paper. Your Home is blessed dear."
user3823980203014 said:
"That must be her ex....she knw d hand writing already."
