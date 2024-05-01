Tic has thrown the internet into a frenzy with an unpopular opinion about relationships that lead to marriage

The veteran hip life star advised young people not to consider marrying partners they've not dated for at least 7 years

Tic's opinion caught the attention of many online fans online who sought to counter Tic's argument

Ghanaian veteran musician Tic, formerly known as Tic Tac, has shared relationship advice with single men seeking to marry in the future.

The musician is known for his classic hip life songs and is acknowledged as being one of the few Ghanaian artists who really tasted success in Nigeria during his prime.

Despite his astounding catalogue, the musician has also been one of several Ghanaian musicians who have stayed in marriage for a long period.

Tic advises single individuals

According to Tic, who changed his name from Tic Tac in 2018, "Don’t marry a man or a woman you have not dated for more than 7 years. Thank me later."

The seasoned musician shared his advice via the X social media platform, formerly Twitter.

The post gained significant traction online as fans thronged the comments section to share their concerns and additions to Tic's advice.

As a musician, Tic boasts of several milestones and assets, including a classic Chrysler and ambassadorial deal with a fintech brand serving Ghana's diaspora.

In 2020, the University of Professional Studies celebrated the artiste for his immense contribution to the Ghanaian music industry.

Netizens react to Tic's marital advice

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared some reviews as they thronged Tick's social media reacting to his trending marital advice.

@JoystickGoddey said:

Even 10 years ain’t a guarantee.. some people are having success after just a year or 2 of dating.. it’s good to take your time, but there’s no formula really

@EmmaAmpadu noted:

I know people who have dated from Primary to University, got married and are divorced. For marriage to work, the two must agree to agree and and also disagree, there is no such thing like dating for over 7 years. People are happily married after 1 year of dating.

@Abbeambest exclaimed:

Eiiiiiiiii masters degree be that oooo

@DarkwahDavid added:

There’s no manual for marriage , what worked for your marriage might not work for Akuffo Addo’s marriage. Let people practice what works for them . Thank you Legend

