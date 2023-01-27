A beautiful young girl has caused a stir online after she took to social media to lament about her relationship challenges

In a video on TikTok, the lady said people leave her as soon as they find out she has a hearing impairment

Netizens who reacted to the video shared words of encouragement with the rather stunning lady

A beautiful young lady has got many people emotional after she opened up about her love life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young black @allthingssimsim revealed that guys do not want to date her primarily because she is deaf.

She admitted that her hearing impairment has made it difficult for her to find a lover.

She made this known as she captioned her video, “guys don’t want to date me after they find out I’m deaf”.

Netizens tell her not to give up

The emotional post by the lady has generated huge reactions from netizens with many saying true love will find her whereas others also shared similar challenges they face in their quest to find love.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 300,000 likes and 11,000 comments.

rickisfunny69:

u about to have me learn sign language

Katy:

if I was a boy I'd definitely want to date you your so pretty

emmanuelsirtis2299:

am interested can we be friends

carl k:

but you are beautiful it's not a problem

Dionne N. Henry:

It is their loss Queen

Christine Yuphie:

you so beautiful they aren't smart that's a plus for them to.learn sign language

