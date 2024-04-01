A video of a young man reaction's after his wife failed a loyalty test has gone viral on social media

The man said he could not forgive the lady over her infidelity and has urged her to pack out of his house

Many people, who reacted to the video, shared varied opinions over the woman's actions

Bright, a young Ghanaian man who works as tricycle rider, got the shock of his life after his wife failed a loyalty test.

The video of the incident, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment, the man explained that his decision to have the test done was due to his wife's recent actions, which have raised suspicions about her commitment to the marriage.

The moment of truth came when the man's wife, Esther, was phoned and asked to mention the name of her lover so he could win a prize from a newly opened radio station.

The woman in a sweet sounding voice named another gentleman called Emmanuel as her one true love.

At that point, Bright, who couldn’t believe his ears, raised his hand in astonishment after which he shouted telling his wife on the phone to get her things out of his house once she returned from her trip.

Attempts by the woman to plead and offer clarity on her answer fell on deaf ears as the man obviously feeling betrayed said, "Even if God intervenes I will not forgive you".

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users, who thonged the comments section of the video, expressed astonishment over the woman's act.

Citizen Ocloo stated:

End of marriage if there are children DNA test fast then we go our separate ways

Shiphrah Acquah @ Esi reacted:

Dear boyfriend, dear husband don’t try this this on me oooo because I will intentionally fail you

Sampson commented:

So what will happen to the wife if the man meet the wife at home

Queen of peace stated:

eeeeiiii Esther ur family members are looking for u

Abdullahi Ayuba added:

nothing like trust in relationships, is all about game or desperation to get married to wrong person

Man collapses as lover fails loyalty test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in Qatar fainted after his girlfriend failed a loyalty test.

The man said he wanted a loyalty test done in order to reassure himself that indeed, the woman he hopes to settle down with loves him.

When the lady was called she mentioned Daniel as the name of her boyfriend, an answer that stunned Nana who called out the name of his supposed girlfriend in shock.

The man then collapsed after the lady acted surprised when asked whether she knew of someone in Qatar.

