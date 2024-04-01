Ghanaian Man To Divorce Wife For Failing Loyalty Test: "Who Is Emmnuel?"
- A video of a young man reaction's after his wife failed a loyalty test has gone viral on social media
- The man said he could not forgive the lady over her infidelity and has urged her to pack out of his house
- Many people, who reacted to the video, shared varied opinions over the woman's actions
Bright, a young Ghanaian man who works as tricycle rider, got the shock of his life after his wife failed a loyalty test.
The video of the incident, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment, the man explained that his decision to have the test done was due to his wife's recent actions, which have raised suspicions about her commitment to the marriage.
The moment of truth came when the man's wife, Esther, was phoned and asked to mention the name of her lover so he could win a prize from a newly opened radio station.
The woman in a sweet sounding voice named another gentleman called Emmanuel as her one true love.
At that point, Bright, who couldn’t believe his ears, raised his hand in astonishment after which he shouted telling his wife on the phone to get her things out of his house once she returned from her trip.
Attempts by the woman to plead and offer clarity on her answer fell on deaf ears as the man obviously feeling betrayed said, "Even if God intervenes I will not forgive you".
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 likes and 200 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users, who thonged the comments section of the video, expressed astonishment over the woman's act.
End of marriage if there are children DNA test fast then we go our separate ways
Shiphrah Acquah @ Esi reacted:
Dear boyfriend, dear husband don’t try this this on me oooo because I will intentionally fail you
Sampson commented:
So what will happen to the wife if the man meet the wife at home
Queen of peace stated:
eeeeiiii Esther ur family members are looking for u
Abdullahi Ayuba added:
nothing like trust in relationships, is all about game or desperation to get married to wrong person
Man collapses as lover fails loyalty test
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in Qatar fainted after his girlfriend failed a loyalty test.
The man said he wanted a loyalty test done in order to reassure himself that indeed, the woman he hopes to settle down with loves him.
When the lady was called she mentioned Daniel as the name of her boyfriend, an answer that stunned Nana who called out the name of his supposed girlfriend in shock.
The man then collapsed after the lady acted surprised when asked whether she knew of someone in Qatar.
Source: YEN.com.gh