A young mother blessed with the gift of twin babies has posted a video to celebrate her successful delivery

In the video she posted on TikTok, the mother equally showed off her large and amazing baby bump

As of Monday, February 6, the video has received more than 12.6k likes, over 109k views and close to 1k comments

TikTok users are rejoicing with a young mother who has been blessed with the gift of twin babies.

This is coming after the mother, @sandrinejoy posted a video on TikTok after she delivered the babies.

The woman shows off her large baby bump and her twin kids. Photo credit: TikTok/@122rla.

The blessed mother posted the video to celebrate her successful delivery and to also show off her large baby bump.

Young mother who gave birth to twin babies

In the clip, she first appeared with her amazingly big baby bump shortly before she gave birth to her babies.

This was followed by another scene in which she danced out with her babies in her hands.

She referred to the beautiful children as her blue jets and she had them in her arms with a joyful smile on her face.

The cuteness of her babies as well as the size of her baby bump immediately got many people talking.

Some people who reacted to the video have said they wished to have such blessings in their families.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Zebbie said:

"Please what do you use on your belle stretch marks? I need it please."

@timothysamson106 said:

"Congratulations I tap from your blessings in Jesus mighty name amen."

@2147white commented:

"Congratulations. I tap from your blessings."

@ika uwa reacted:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your blessings ooo."

@glowqueenrose said:

"Good job mama. Congratulations! They are beautiful."

@Henrietta asked:

"Please how did you do it? God bless your babies."

@AYEMICHAELS said:

"Wow. Congratulations mummy. Please send my love to your babies."

