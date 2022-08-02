A son of COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, the Director-General of Prosecution and Legal of the Ghana Police Service, has passed out from the Kumasi Police Training School

A son of COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, the Director-General of Prosecution and Legal of the Ghana Police Service, has graduated from the Kumasi Police Training School.

Kwaku Aduenin Boakye passed out as a General Sergeant in a beautiful ceremony held on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The young man made himself and his father proud as he emerged as the Best Graduating cadet, Adom Online reported.

Photos of Kwaku Aduenin Boakye. Credit: Adom Online

Source: UGC

Of the 612 police recruits, 300 were females, and 312 males passed out, with Boakye graduating as one of the nine best graduating cadets nationwide.

Source: YEN.com.gh