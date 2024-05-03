West Ham United's attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus turned many heads online with his impeccable fashion street style

Clad in black, the Ghanaian professional footballer rocked a beanie, an Alexander McQueen shirt and trousers and accessorised his look by wearing a diamond necklace and wristwatch

Many people talked about his handsome looks in the photo slide

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus got many people admiring his flashy lifestyle after he shared photos of him rocking a giant diamond necklace.

Mohammed Kudus rocked a giant diamond necklace

In the pictures on his verified TikTok page, Mohammed Kudus was dressed in all black. He rocked a black beanie, a black Alexander McQueen branded short-sleeved shirt and a black pair of trousers.

To style his look, Mohammed Kudus wore a diamond double layered necklace necklace that had his initials MK as the emblem. He also wore a diamond wristwatch.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder beamed with smiles while looking at his phone, as he posed for the pictures

Reactions as Mohammed Kudus showing off his diamond chains

Many people in the comment section admired how handsome Kudus looked in the picture slide, while others could not hold back their opinions on the diamond necklace and watch he wore.

His fans who are also music lovers reacted to the lyrics he posted from his Spotify playlist of Nigerian singer Asake's Nzaza and Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur's Silver Spoon:

brown_tom said:

The caption God is the greatest

KUDUS MOHAMMED@FD said:

Killing it in every way ❤️

p13 said:

silver spoon love de way mandem dey soak silver spoon by kwesi Arthur

Empress Nana Aba said:

MK14 starboy my

