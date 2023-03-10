A beautiful lady has welcomed her Oyinbo lover, who flew in to be with her, and she has posted a video of the moment

In the video, the lady was happy to see her man when he arrived at the border as they hugged passionately

People are reacting to the video in different ways, but most people have congratulated her in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok video shows an Oyinbo man who travelled from his country to meet his lover.

The lady was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her man arriving in her country to be with her.

The lovers finally meet physically. Photo credit: TikTok/@vannyandbrad.

Source: UGC

Oyinbo man finally meets his black lover

In the video posted by @vannyandbrad, the lady was standing afar from where she sighted her man and rushed to meet him. They hugged passionately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Their passionate hug lasted for several seconds, and they also shared a kiss in the 24 seconds video.

People passing by watched as the couple publicly displayed affection.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Reactions have trailed the video after it was posted on TikTok. Many congratulated the couple for finally meeting each other.

@KEEPCALM_Lydia said:

"From his looks, he is such a genuine man."

@evas commented:

"The was like is my baby inside fine."

@Jackie Sanchez said:

"My eyes were very far."

@Miss MARINA said:

"I saw you today at the mall...you guys look so cute together."

@user7785635950585 said:

"Wow! Nice enjoy your life sis."

@Korkor jhoey said:

"This is so beautiful."

@Ashawoprefect said:

"Wow I had broken heart yesterday but when I saw this I’m okay now."

@Susan chisom commented:

"Wow! Your sweetheart."

@violetmaina37 said:

"Baby girl maldives is waiting fenty is waving and mansion is saying hello."

How Italian lady and her Ghanaian husband looked beyond race

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that true love knows no boundaries. Even the most difficult barriers, such as race, language, and culture, fall flat in the face of love.

When Italy-born Anna-Marie Donkor first met with her Ghanaian lover Aaron Donkor in February 2021, she was smitten by his demeanor and footballing prowess.

Before deciding to meet physically and advance their relationship, the duo had been conversing. Their relationship quickly flourished after they met because they knew what they wanted.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng