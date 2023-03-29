Kojo Forex, a Ghanaian financial trader and private fund manager, celebrated turning 30 by treating himself to two luxury gifts

He revealed on Twitter that he had purchased a new residence and a Range Rover Vogue for himself

Several internet users and the young millionaire's supporters came out to congratulate and wish him well

Young Ghanaian financial trader and private fund manager Kojo Forex marked his 30th birthday with two pricey presents to himself on March 29.

Kojo Forex announces gifts for his 30th birthday

The young millionaire, born on March 29, 1993, disclosed on his Twitter account that he marked his new age by giving himself a new residence and a Range Rover Vogue.

''Big 30 - Happy Birthday to me. Gifted myself with a New Mansion & a Brand new Range Rover Vogue. Definitely deserve this,'' he shared on Twitter.

Kojo Forex gifts himself new mansion and Range Rover on his birthday. Photo credit: @KojoForex.

Source: Twitter

Kojo Forex received congratulatory messages and birthday wishes beneath his post.

See the post below:

Fans wish Kojo Forex well

@fxpanther01 said:

Happy birthday anniversary, boss.

@feranmiof commented:

Happy birthday, big Kojo.

@Baby_Billionair commented:

People get money for this life. Congratulations.

@faithboy_p posted:

Happy birthday Kojo Forex killer, the great goat master of blues. I celebrate you, boss.

@KayScot28475101 commented:

On this day, may the meditations of your heart be acceptable to Him.

@Datpoor_boy posted:

Congratulations, bro, and happy birthday, More grace and mercy with blessings from the Almighty to you, please. I need one on one explanation of the FOREX TRADE.

@Iamolajuwonlo commented:

Congratulations, brother. I need to double up. I will be 30 in 3 years and some months.

@PrinceBarry51 reacted:

Happy birthday to one of the guys that opened my eyes through his YouTube channel. I am forever grateful and wish you all the best on your new life journey. Happy birthday, boss.

@Nana95410564 said:

You have done well for yourself and whichever family you come from. You are an inspiration and a motivation to a lot of us. Though we are older than you, we still believe one day, somehow, it shall be well. I salute you.

@lawrenceJ_C commented:

Tears of joy rolled down my eyes. I must get there by God’s Grace. Congratulations and a very Happy Birthday, amigo; more wins and years ahead. Enjoy your day to the fullest.

@NanaAma reacted:

You deserve it. Wish my crush well.

Kojo Forex shows off luxurious cars

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian forex dealer and private fund manager Kojo Forex posted a stunning photo collage of a collection of expensive cars on his verified Twitter account.

The image emphasised the evolution of the young man's opulent whips as he posed on one of the customized cars.

He shared the photo on social media and urged his followers not to belittle their humble beginnings.

Source: YEN.com.gh