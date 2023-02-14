Ghanaian forex trader and private fund manager Kojo Forex has shown off his luxury cars on social media

He delivered the photo highlighting the evolution of his posh whips and asked netizens to predict his next car

Online users reacted as many took to the comment section to guess the next car the millionaire will add to his collection of automobiles

Kojo Forex, a Ghanaian forex trader and private fund manager, displayed a spectacular photo collage on his verified Twitter account showcasing his collection of high-end vehicles.

As the young man posed on one of the customized cars, the picture highlighted the Evolution of his opulent whips.

Kojo Forex inspires his followers

The millionaire, who posted the picture on social media and seemed very upbeat, urged his followers not to look down on their modest beginnings.

Ghanaian millionaire Kojo Forex flaunts his luxurious whips. Photo credit: KojoForex.

''Evolution of my cars. I own as a Trader. Always trust the process. Guess the specific one I'm buying next! The correct guess wins $100,'' he shared.

Kojo Forex sparks reactions

More than 50,000 had seen the post, garnering 251 retweets, 23 quote tweets, and more than 1,000 likes. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments underneath his post.

See the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh