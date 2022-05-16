A 27-year-old lady has recently got many people reacting online after sharing a video of herself and her child

In the TikTok post, @babyserwaa revealed that her beautiful young daughter is just 16 years old

The duo were dancing to one of the trending TikTok songs which attracted over 20,000 people liking the video

A beautiful Ghanaian young lady has recently attracted a lot of netizens from social media users after a video of herself and her daughter surfaced online.

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @babyserwaa had her revealing that she is 27 years old while her teenage daughter is 16-year-old.

Young mother and daughter dancing Photo credit: @babyserwaa/TikTok

In the video, they had hopped on to one of the trending TikTok songs and she shared the post with the caption;

"Tiktok trend with my teenage daughter "

The dance video of the mother and child got over 20,000 likes with more than 300 people commenting and close to 130 shares. The comments section were however later put off.

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh