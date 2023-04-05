A video of a kid in a beautiful gown has stirred mixed reactions on TikTok as people debated about her makeup

The girl showed she was satisfied with the way she looked as she elegantly posed for the camera after her styling

Among those who disagreed with her makeup were a few people who noticed she had contact lenses on

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A mother, @hajiablessing560, has shared a video of her kid, who was heavily made up and dressed in a white gown.

Apart from her makeup, her hair was also beautifully done, and she looked like an adult. The kid posed for the camera after she was styled.

Many people wondered why her parents styled her in such a way. Photo source: @hajiablessing560

Source: UGC

Kid rocked white gown

Seconds into the TikTok clip, she was in front of other kids she gave bottles of soft drinks as if she was celebrating an event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She is not the first kid to be dressed in a mature way. A video made the waves on Instagram in December 2022, showing a little girl of not more than three years sporting a rather mature look. She had artificial lashes and two sets of manicured hands.

Watch the video below:

Criticisms trail video of little girls in adult look

Many TikTokers in the video's comment section considered her hairstyle and makeup somewhat elaborate. They said the girl should be allowed to be a child without all the hassles that come with adulthood.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments and more than 90,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user2885982935910 said:

"This is too much for a kid."

@Evans said:

"Shes very pretty but please allow her to be a child."

@emmaculategwashse said:

"Parents stop all these and let kids be kids please."

@Grace said:

"She even fix eye contact. God have mercy on her mum."

@Naa baby said:

"The seamstress did a great job the dress is really nice. but am confused is she old or young hmmm you look beautiful girl."

@Ella smile said:

"Is she really wearing eye contact? meanwhile me as an adult fear never let me wear am."

@queen Juliet wondered:

"Is that Tasha sister?"

@treasurewealth597 said:

"Allow kids to be kids childhood is just once haba."

@Candi White said:

"She is very beautiful girl but please she is a child I have a child too is too much and i will never say it in person I mind my business."

@babe said:

"Her papa see her like dis."

@nnedinmankechinye said:

"The birthday no come loud why on earth will you make a kid look old."

Kid braids lady's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady, @nana_.adwoah, shared a video of a kid in a school uniform braiding an adult's hair. Her level of focus amazed people.

A grown-up held onto another part of the lady's hair and worked on them. While braiding the hair, the kid wiped the sweat off her forehead.

Kid misbehaves in mum's presence

In other news, a Nigerian mother in the UK, @teesluxuryhair, shared a video showing her kid misbehaving in public and running around.

At one point in the video, the kid lay on the floor as if it was a bed as he pretended to be asleep. While putting up the show, passersby went about their businesses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng