A video showing how a lady surprised her family by returning home from the UK after 12 years has left many people emotional

In a TikTok video, the mother and younger sister were overjoyed to see their loved one return home looking fresh

Netizens who reacted to the video also expressed their opinions of the beautiful moment

A young Ghanaian lady has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after she shared a video of the moment she returned to her motherland to surprise her family.

The recent video that has since gone viral shows the young lady and her husband arriving at the Kotoka Airport, where she revealed that none of her family members were expecting her.

Upon her arrival, she visited her mom's workplace at the market, where she was first sighted by her young sister, who couldn't contain her joy as she ran to give her a warm embrace.

The video then showed the moment her mother also came running in to hug her tightly, not minding how the other market women and traders were staring at them.

Her mum jokingly tried to hit her for not giving them prior notice of her arrival.

The lady then visited another sister of hers at home, who also screamed in joy and excitement upon seeing her.

The 2-minute 36-second video has gathered over 8000 likes and 600 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video of the lady surprising her mom

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the lady for going back home after all these years, whereas others admitted that the video was really an emotional one to watch.

Chansky Bake 'N' Take reacted:

im crying here.its so emotional and beautiful

Isaac Paintsil

I was really touched after watching

AKUA NHYIRA

This is so priceless. So beautiful to watch

Dad cries as his daughter returns home without telling him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian dad could not control his emotions when he surprisingly saw his daughter at the airport. The dad had no idea that his daughter, who lives abroad, was returning home when she did.

She wanted her return to be a huge surprise for her mother and father, and neither knew about her movement.

Lady surprises her mum

Also, another lady shared the video another Nigerian lady, Idowu Popoola, shared a video that shows the moment she came back home from Ireland to surprise her mother.

In the 2019 video that has gone viral, the woman was surprised when she saw her daughter and opened her mouth in utter disbelief.

