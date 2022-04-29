A Nigerian lady, Idowu Popoola, captured a 2019 moment when she returned from Ireland to see her mother after 11 years

The woman who could not believe she was seeing her daughter stood on the same spot for seconds

Many people who reacted to the emotional video wondered why the daughter stayed away for that long

A Nigerian lady, Idowu Popoola, shared a video that shows the moment she came back home from Ireland to surprise her mother.

In the 2019 video that has gone viral, the woman was surprised when she saw her daughter. She opened her mouth but no words came out.

The woman stood looking in surprise. TikTok/@ebony.idnoble

Mother could not believe it

The mother was in momentary shock for many seconds as the daughter hugged her, trying to bring the woman back to reality.

The clip which was originally shared by her was reposted on Yabaleft and it gathered many reactions.

Watch the video below:

YEN.COM.GH compiled some of the reactions below:

allets712 said:

"She’s so speechless."

kelvicarts said:

"Her brain is still processing the situation."

_n.on.s.o_ said:

"May our parents live long to reap the fruits of their labor."

dandelyon__ said:

"Update on this sweet story. The mom lives in Texas now. Really a beautiful ending to this."

spunkysessentials said:

"How do you people even stay this long away from your wife, mum, family in general…. This comment is for those that are doing well already before you comment rub*bish pls understand first."

caily_brown said:

"And you look messy. Lemme face my front."

lordicent said:

"The mom is shocked thinking it's the ghost of her child.. Not everyone can handle surprises."

Mother and son reunited

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man who travelled to South Africa to hustle apparently made and sponsored his mum for a visit. A video capturing the moment she arrived has gone viral online.

The happy mother could be seen in the video hugging her son so passionately, indicating that she missed him very much.

Towards the end of the short clip, the son knelt down as the mother laid hands on his head to bless him.

