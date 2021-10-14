A brilliant Ghanaian lady identified on Twitter as @Puumaya has narrated a beautiful story about herself and her daughter and this is generated thousands of reactions on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Within the same year as the birth of his firstborn child, he was called to the Ghanaian bar. She was one of the babies making noise at the call ceremony you know?

On his 25th anniversary at the Ghanaian bar, he gets to see his baby girl join him at the Ghanaian bar.

Ghanaian man and daughter both called to the bar Photo credit: @Puumaya/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen