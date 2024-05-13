Who was Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore? All about Shemar Moore's mother

Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore was a mathematics teacher from the United States. She was the mother of Shemar Moore, an iconic American actor, producer, and former fashion model. He is best known for his roles in Criminal Minds and The Young and the Restless. But what happened to Shemar Moore's mother?

Shemar and Joan attend the 16th Annual Race To Erase MS (L). Shemar poses with Joan at the Premiere of Viva Pictures' "The Bounce Back" (R). Photo: Gregg DeGuire, Jerritt Clark (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore commenced her career as a mathematics teacher in Denmark in October 1970. She also taught math in Bahrain from 1974 to 1977. Her biography sheds light on all the essential details one would want to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 1943 Died on 8 February 2020 Age at the time of death 76 years old Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Place of death Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Herbert Joseph Wilson Mother Marie Falardeau Siblings 1 Marital status Single Children 5 Profession Teacher

Who was Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore?

Marilyn Joan was born on 6 September 1943 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Her parents were Herbert Joseph Wilson and Marie Falardeau. She was an American national of Irish and French-Canadian descent.

Joan grew up alongside her brother, Stephen Wilson Jean. Marilyn earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from an unknown institution.

Career

Five facts about Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore. Photo: @shemarfmoore on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marilyn began her career in late 1970 as a math teacher in Denmark. In 1974, she moved to Bahrain, where she taught for three years. In 1977, Joan relocated back to the United States, where she became a mathematics teacher in the Boston Public School system. She eventually retired while working for the International Business division of Hewlett-Packard.

What happened to Shemar Moore's mom?

Shemar Moore's mother died on 8 February 2020 at the age of 76 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She died from multiple sclerosis and a heart condition.

Shemar Moore was her only child. Moore is an American actor, producer, and former fashion model. He came into the limelight by starring in popular TV series, such as Criminal Minds and The Young and the Restless, as Derek Morgan and Malcolm Winters, respectively. He has over 38 acting credits under his name.

Shemar was born on 20 April 1970 to Franklin Sherrod Moore and Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore. His mother raised him single-handedly after his father abandoned them in 1972. The Criminal Minds star was close to his mom.

In April 2015, during the Easter holidays, Shemar shared cute pictures with his mom on his Facebook account. ;

Growing up My mom always said to me Honey, I was in the front of the line when God was handing out sons... And I always say back to her, Momma I cut the line to make sure you picked me so you would be my Mom I LOVE YOU MOM!! PARTNERS IN CRIME. HAPPY EASTER.

Who is Shemar Moore’s father?

Shemar Moore attends the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

His father was Franklin Sherrod Moore, a United States Army veteran. Sherrod was absent during Shemar's childhood due to civil unrest in the United States in the 1960s.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020, the American entertainer revealed that his dad participated in the Black Panthers organization in the late 1960s. As a result, Sherrod ended up spending four years behind bars at San Quentin.

Shemar's parents dated when there were serious societal stereotypes against interracial relationships in the United States. Because of that, Shemar moved with his mother abroad to escape racial discrimination.

Despite Sherrod being absent from Shemar's life, the pair later reconciled and became close. During Father's Day in June 2013, the American star uploaded his dad's picture on his Instagram profile and thanked him for giving him life. He captioned the photo,

This is my Father. Sherrod Moore The man who helped bless me with this beautiful thing called Life.. He is not perfect by any means but He has lived and is still living an extraordinary Life .. He Is truly one of a kind!!!! As I aim to be!!! Happy Father's Day Pops Shemar.

Unfortunately, Sherrod Moore died on 11 December 2019 at the age of 78 from an unknown cause.

Was Shemar Moore an only child?

Moore has four paternal half-siblings: Sheburra Moore-Haugsness, Kosheno Moore-Takahashi, Shenon, and Romeo. Sheburra is a Las Vegas-based algebra instructor, while Takahashi is an inclusion strategist. Shenon is a personal trainer at the Las Vegas Athletic Club.

FAQs

Who was Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore? She was an American mathematics teacher famous as the mother of Shemar Moore. Where was Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore born? She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Who were Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore's parents? Her parents were Herbert Joseph Wilson and Marie Falardeau. What ethnicity is Shemar Moore's mom? She was of Irish-French-Canadian descent. Was Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore ever married? It is unclear whether she ever got married. However, she dated Franklin Sherrod Moore, Shemar Moore's father. Is Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore alive? Marilyn succumbed to multiple sclerosis and a heart condition on 8 February 2020. Does Shemar Moore have siblings? The popular producer has four half-siblings from his father's side. They are Sheburra, Kosheno, Shenon, and Romeo.

Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore was an American mathematics teacher. She caught the attention of many as the mother of American actor Shemar Moore. She raised Shemar single-handedly after the actor's dad left them in the early 1970s. Marilyn died on 8 February 2020 at the age of 76.

