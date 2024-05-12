The African Magic Viewers Choice Awards celebrated top players in the African cinema and television on May 11, 2023

Ghana won only one award, with Breath of Life being the biggest winner for the night

Some social media users have congratulated the GH Queens TV series teams for an excellent production

The 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State, on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The AMVCA, an annual award presented by MultiChoice, recognises outstanding achievements in television and film.

Ghana's number one reality show, GH Queens, won an award at the prestigious event ceremony in Nigeria.

Full list of 2024 Nominees and Winners

Trailblazer Award

Chimezie Imo WINNER

Industry Awards

Esther Idowu Phillips (Iya Rainbow)

Richard Mofe Damiji (RMD)

Best Digital Content

National Treasure - Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement - Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) WINNER

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) WINNER

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) WINNER

Best Lead Actress

Kehinde Bankole (Adire) WINNER

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Cinematography

Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) WINNER

Best Editing

Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) WINNER

Best Sound Design

Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel) WINNER

Best Art Direction

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) WINNER

Best Costume Design

Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) WINNER

Best Makeup

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) WINNER

Best Writing TV Series

Volume- Mona Ombogo WINNER

Best Writing in a Movie

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) WINNER

Best Director

BB Sasore (Breath of Life) WINNER

Best Movie

Breath of Life WINNER

Best Documentary

Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? WINNER

Best Scripted Series

Itura WINNER

Best Unscripted Series

Gh Queens (Season 2) WINNER

Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) WINNER

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Motshameko O Kotsi WINNER

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Her Dark Past WINNER

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Slum King WINNER

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) WINNER

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

Irora Iya WINNER

Best Short Film

Broken Mask WINNER

