Full List Of AMVCA Winners: Efia Odo's GH Queens TV Series Wins Best Unscripted Award
- The African Magic Viewers Choice Awards celebrated top players in the African cinema and television on May 11, 2023
- Ghana won only one award, with Breath of Life being the biggest winner for the night
- Some social media users have congratulated the GH Queens TV series teams for an excellent production
The 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State, on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
The AMVCA, an annual award presented by MultiChoice, recognises outstanding achievements in television and film.
Ghana's number one reality show, GH Queens, won an award at the prestigious event ceremony in Nigeria.
Watch the trailer for GH Queens season two below;
Full list of 2024 Nominees and Winners
Trailblazer Award
Chimezie Imo WINNER
Industry Awards
Esther Idowu Phillips (Iya Rainbow)
Richard Mofe Damiji (RMD)
Best Digital Content
National Treasure - Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)
Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement - Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) WINNER
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) WINNER
Best Lead Actor
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) WINNER
Best Lead Actress
Kehinde Bankole (Adire) WINNER
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Cinematography
Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) WINNER
Best Editing
Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) WINNER
Best Sound Design
Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel) WINNER
Best Art Direction
Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) WINNER
Best Costume Design
Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) WINNER
Best Makeup
Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) WINNER
Best Writing TV Series
Volume- Mona Ombogo WINNER
Best Writing in a Movie
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) WINNER
Best Director
BB Sasore (Breath of Life) WINNER
Best Movie
Breath of Life WINNER
Best Documentary
Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? WINNER
Best Scripted Series
Itura WINNER
Best Unscripted Series
Gh Queens (Season 2) WINNER
Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) WINNER
Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)
Motshameko O Kotsi WINNER
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Her Dark Past WINNER
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Slum King WINNER
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) WINNER
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
Irora Iya WINNER
Best Short Film
Broken Mask WINNER
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo's outfit at the 2024 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
Netizens confused as Guru announces decision to contest UG SRC presidency: "What happened to music?"
The mother of two looked stunning, wearing a chic 3D dress and exquisite accessories to complete her glitzy image.
Renowned TV personalities like Berla Mundi have commented on Nana Akua Addo's futuristic ensemble.
