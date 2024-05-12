Police have arrested the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, for his alleged involvement in the disturbances at Kukuom

One person sustained an injury and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital following the incident

Police, in a statement, said they are in pursuit of other suspects in connection with the incident

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda, following the disturbances at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region during the Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

One person sustained an injury and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital following the incident on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Collins Dauda. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Police, in a statement, said they are in pursuit of other suspects in connection with the incident.

In a separate statement, the police revealed that several arrests have been made at various registration centres nationwide

Some instances of violence have marred the registration process.

Gunshots were reportedly fired at a voters registration centre in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central Region.

The gunshots were reportedly fired by men associated with the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate.

The confusion was reportedly to stop the National Democratic Congress from registering a group.

NDC and NPP supporters clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a brief clash between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Awutu Senya West.

The clash occurred during the first day of the voter registration exercise because of a dispute over the registration order.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh