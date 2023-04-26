A Nigerian lady shed tears bitterly on her return to the country after residing in the United States for many years

While in America, she did different jobs and always sent money to her biological brother to build a house for her

Upon returning to Nigeria, she visited the site expecting a completed two-storey building but was shocked

A Nigerian lady based in the US was left disappointed after seeing the house her brother built for her.

In a video seen on Twitter, the lady explained that she sent her brother, Obinna, money to construct a two-storey building and was satisfied with the report he gave her.

She wept bitterly over the state of the house. Photo Credit: @Leopantro

Source: UGC

However, when she finally visited the site after years in America, she saw an uncompleted building.

She cursed Obinna and vowed to persecute him for betraying her trust and misusing her money.

The lady lamented over how she took care of Obinna so that he wouldn't tamper with the funds for the building, yet he did her dirty.

"I send you money everyday for you and your family so you don't mess with my stuff but you've messed with my stuff," she said amid tears.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions on social media

@Inno4Chi said:

"I recall how the last son of my client (living in the US), aged over 70, sold her 2 Storey Building (with CofO) in Trans Ekulu, Enugu. I initiated a case with the EFCC to recover the sum. Unfortunately my client didn't proceed later, for love of child."

@Vav_Omoluwabi said:

"Yankee ppl are some of the most grateful ppl I come in contact with. They are constantly thanking you for a service they are paying you for. If you find any one cursing, then that person really saw hell. Obinna you outdid the devil. Well done."

@chy_omalicha said:

"When i was a kid, A guy did this to his brother, he used his brothers sweat to bag chieftancy titles, Awards and lived large,

"All the money he was making, he was sending it to him.

"He kept snapping other people's building and landed properties sending to him, SM wasn't like this."

@okey_echezona said:

"So bad. But atleast once in awhile, ask for videos of him at the site, pictures…get friends or other family to visit the site and give you their assessment.

"Hard lessons tho bt a serious learning curve."

@wemimospot said:

"Gosh! I can feel her pain How can people be this wicked? If you have good family members, be grateful.

"BTW, what was he building gangan cos this looks like a church or something."

Source: Legit.ng