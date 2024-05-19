One person has died after President Akufo-Addo’s convoy was involved in an accident in the Eastern Region

President Akufo-Addo was not in the convoy when the crash occurred at Bunso Junction

Two injured military officers attached to the Presidency have been flown to Accra for treatment following the crash

Source: Getty Images

The convoy was returning from the funeral of the late Ejisu MP John Kumah.

Reports suggest a KIA truck crossed the speeding convoy, resulting in the accident.

Citi News reported that two injured military officers attached to the Presidency have been flown to Accra for treatment.

The deceased individual is reported to be a driver at Jubilee House.

The entourage of the vice president's wife, Samira Bawumia, was not spared during a crash earlier in 2024.

One person, a member of her security detail, was reported dead in the road crash that occurred during a trip to the Ashanti Region.

Samira Bawumia escaped the accident scene with no severe injuries, according to initial media reports.

Police officers involved in crashes

Some police at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

MP escapes death in Ashanti Region

In July 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a minibus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The MP's front right tyre reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh