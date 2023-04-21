A beautiful and affable Ghanaian lady called Madwoa has been allegedly put to death by her boyfriend

Reports from the Ashanti Region reveal that the unfortunate incident occurred at Adum in Kumasi

It is indicated that Madwoa and her boyfriend had a misunderstanding over a suspicion that she was cheating on him, after which things got out of hand

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Madwoa, a stunning young lady who is described by some as affable, has been reported to have been allegedly shot by her boyfriend over their relationship troubles.

According to Kessben TV's Facebook handle, where the news was broken, the incident happened at Adum in Kumasi at the forecourt of Dufie Towers.

Auxiliary reports have also stated more details, indicating that Madwoa's boyfriend suspected her of cheating, but she denied it and decided to break up with the gentleman after becoming furious.

Madwoa looking stunning Photo credit: @Kessbentv

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians saddened after hearing Madwoa's life was taken by her boyfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The development has spread a wave of sadness on social media, with many Ghanaians pouring out their hearts over how the incident is making them feel. Some also used the occasion to advise others to be careful about the people they choose to date.

Ben Benasco Sackey said:

Some people are so wicked! What at all will make someone ends a fellow human life! The culprit don’t deserve to live among humans.

Winzo Smvirus indicated:

This thing called Love or relationship erh, we must watch it carefully oooo. It is doing more harm than good. Someone's daughter, because of what she carries and which belongs to her, u killed her on it. But in the pic, the ring is for what?

See the post below:

Man takes his own life after thinking he had killed ‘cheating’ girlfriend

In a separate report, after failing in his effort to kill his fiancée, whom he apparently caught with another man, a man reportedly shot himself in the head.

According to a Citi News article, the terrible occurrence took place at Alavanyo Wududi in the Hohoe Municipality on May 25, 2021.

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at about 1:00 am, the deceased, Sampson Ataafi, followed Melody Owusu to her new partner because he thought she was cheating on him.

When Sampson noticed that Melody was in her new boyfriend's room, he opened fire on her via the room's trap door.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh