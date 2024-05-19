DWP Academy member Biskit has been crowned the winner of Talented Kidz season 15 at the National Theatre

The four finalists showcased their talents and didn't disappoint with their electrifying performances at the finale

Some social media users have praised Biskit for her creativity after videos from the finale were shared online

Young female dancer Biskit is the winner of TV3 Talented Kidz season fifteen reality show on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The Talented Kidz show is about grooming kids with unique skills to stand out in their communities and become the voices of the voiceless.

DWP Academy Member Biskit rocks stunning outfits. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

The DWP Academy member was rated among the top performers from the auditions to the finale of this year's competition.

Biskit defeated Truth Ofori, who finished last, Princess Latyfa, who finished third, and Dela the Poet, who finished second.

The Grand Finale's guest judges were Ghanaian musicians Okyeame Kwame and actress Jackie Appiah.

Watch the video below;

Biskit performs with Endurance Grand

In this viral video, award-winning dancers Endurance Grand and Biskit thrilled their fans with their stunning dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians congratulate Biskit on winning Talented Kidz season 15

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

i_am_sasha_bankz stated:

You are biskit that’s why you are simply good

kwasi_jaymusic stated:

The selection of the songs killed it.

Isaacyawo stated:

Go show the world what you've got

adreamer_932 stated:

Dance no be gidigidi o. Just be creative and you’re down to rise

Trickmang stated:

Solidd win

Maudlineedem stated:

Ha how can I hug youuuuuuuu

maam_etiwaa stated:

Biskit to the whole wiase you deserve it

kir_by_z stated:

Biskit Got Talent ❤️

Kwesiceej stated:

Blessings, my dear big Love ♥️

jills_beauty stated:

Just wow ❤❤well deserved

multi_caduo stated:

Real ceshhhhhhh

ru_qash stated:

I always said @realcesh is the new normal...... Congratulations @biskitworld

wyndie_22 stated:

@obiribeacraft our peopleeeee

abban_mabel stated:

Indeed @realcesh Aqua feet ampa

