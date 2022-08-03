A man who has been abroad got a rude awakening on his return to the country as his property now has a new owner

The man discovered that his house has been sold off to someone by his wife at a selling price of GH₵200k

Taking a tour of the property, the man lamented that he had built it before leaving the country and left his wife to take care of it

A Nigerian man has lamented after returning from abroad to find out that his wife has sold his house for GH₵200k.

In a sad video shared on TikTok which was recorded while he toured the property, the unidentified man property revealed that he acquired the land alone for GH₵198k and paid GH₵10k for community development.

He didn't tell her to sell the house. Photo Credit: TikTok/@graceonas80

Source: UGC

Pointing to the direction of the house, he said he put all the protectors, plastered and roofed it before leaving the country.

According to him, he handed the house to his wife to take care of, indicating that he didn't tell her to sell it.

He said four flats were built on the property and expressed shock that someone agreed to buy it for an undervalued price of GH₵200k.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

obalolaofficialTV said:

"She can never progress in life for doing this to you,# GH₵200k this house, she's your wife I don't know what happened but she's very wicked."

oluchukwuokoye155 said:

"Na people way dey fine wife material .end of day the woman go show Peppa."

Gisela Mokoh said:

"Chaiiiiiii. am speechless she has to go to prison for this alongside her buyer. l feel ur pain daddy."

kmeter66 said:

"Your signature is not on the agreement so you can sue both of them and get your house back."

Norjiboy said:

"Share it for what ? There’s nothing bad in sending money back home ! Na people Dey marry rubbish! I can not imagine my wife like that boss."

Onemanone said:

"Pls investigate very well ooo maybe the person she claims she sold to is her se*x boy women."

