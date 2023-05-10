A video of a groom creating an emotional scene at his wedding in the presence of guests has been shared on TikTok

In the touching clip, the groom had a serious emotional breakdown at his wedding with an outpouring of tears

Of course, his bride and family tried to calm him down while others had tears too in their eyes as they watched him cry

It is not a common sight to see teary eyes at weddings. Although it is an emotional time for everyone involved, most people always seize the moment to laugh rather than cry.

However, in a trending wedding ceremony, the groom certainly took the 'tears of joy' moment to a whole new level.

It was his wedding day and everyone was looking their best, especially the celebrants.

In a shocking turn of events, the groom became emotional at the ceremony and could not hold back his tears and he began to sob quite heartily.

He was given a handkerchief which did little to calm him down. His mother grabbed onto him and he sobbed in her arms as she tried to calm him down.

Other guests including his bride were also trying to calm him and stop him from crying. After he was taken away from his mum by his dad, the dad used fatherly words to get through to the groom and he composed himself.

Everyone took turns in giving the groom reassuring hugs. The bride held strong in all of it. The emotional clip was shared on TikTok by @etienneblacks4k.

Social media reactions

@Single mum of 3 wrote:

"The way he is crying you may think that he will never cheat. I come in peace."

@jenniferoko said:

"They force am to marry her."

@WANDA commented:

"This guy has great love. May the marriage give him peace and blessings after blessings."

@Yourfathers fav wrote:

"If my husband doesn't cry like this I dont want him."

@Simphiwe commented:

"It's his mother who made him to cry."

@Bree commented:

"Papa is like, 'what is all this?"

@Madeinpari wrote:

"His dad was not impressed by this emotional display."

@Harrietlabelle commented:

"His dad wasn't having it."

@ndoza commented:

"I feel you King and it's so anointed the ceremony."

@H.C.Ndanu wrote:

"If its not like this, I do not want it kindly go and sit down."

@millicenteghan said:

"Hmmmm eiii father Bernard as if he will never hurt or cheat his wife. CONGRATULATIONS."

@Ebere Paulinus wrote:

"I no understand why he dey cry.."

@TripleM commented:

"I don't understand."

@Miss Eyram commented:

"Dey playyyyy."

@user73510399774146 wrote:

"And his brother made me cry also."

@julie commented:

"the more you calm him down the more hell cry."

@suzzane kui commented:

'Why I'm I laughing now."

@victoriaaladin602 wrote:

"Mummy boys."

@Agu nwanyi wrote:

"I cried with them."

@Atalia commented:

"Papa is like 'be a man the way I raised u."

@giftusoh commented:

"Congratulations."

@renathanailah said:

"Last born."

@Throphy commented:

"My cace guys or is beshoprogan pls remind me of that school name. This faces telling me something."

@vio commented:

"aki this boy naa last born."

@Aogunremi abosede wrote:

"Congratulation."

