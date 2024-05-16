Ghanaian musician Celestine Donkor has publicly apologised for saying she would never marry a man with a heavy surname

The talented gospel singer made this revelation on a live TV show hosted by Cookie Tee on TV3

Some social media users reacted after watching Celestine Donkor's apology video on Instagram

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has apologised for saying she prayed against marrying any Ewe man with a heavy surname.

The celebrity mum made this statement on TV3 in an interview with Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly known as Cookie Tee, the Today's Woman show host.

In a viral video trending on Instagram, Celestine Donkor apologised to Voltarians, who felt insulted by her joke.

She shared the video on her official Instagram page with this caption:

To be sincere, I do this video out of love and respect to all my fellow Ewe people, even though @cookieteegh and I were just playfully teasing and joking about our heavy "Ewe Sir Names" on the show (#Todayswoman)

I do appreciate the feedback and digest all comments with a positive spirit. I say "Dzi ne fa na mi sia." Celestine Donkor still remains a proud Ewe woman. God bless you.

Celestine Donkor reveals things she considered before getting married

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor previously revealed some of the things she considered before agreeing to marry her husband.

Some social media users commented on Celestine Donkor's apology video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

efyadonkor_gh stated:

Sis don't mind them. I am ewe ewe but I am Donkor so what's the big deal? They just looking for who to pour their frustration on. I will choose Donkor over Ekubiadjor

felinuna stated:

No big deal mama. Don’t stress. You said nothing wrong. Don’t lose sleep over this. People will be angry even if you smile,hug them and dash them money. They’re some who will always find something negative to say.

Our names are heavy and sometimes funny. That’s the beauty of it. And why can’t we joke about it amongst ourselves. You said what everyone has been thinking or say privately. Ps. Thank God my surname is Tawiah.

sargeantmilly1 stated:

Is today I'm telling you this hmmmmm me self I love you paaa but you broke my heart.

sarah_adebambo stated:

We love your sense of humour Woman of God. People are under pressure so get angry at anything. ❤️ We love you.

