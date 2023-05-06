A video shared online captured the moment a groom wiped off his bride's lipstick during their wedding

The groom was asked to share a kiss with his woman, but he couldn't do it because she had lipstick on

Surprisingly, he immediately reached into his pocket and brought out a handkerchief to clean it off

A trending video of a groom cleaning his new bride's lipstick on their wedding day has sparked controversy online.

In the video, the groom was asked to kiss his bride, but he hesitated because she wore red lipstick.

After a few seconds, he brought a white handkerchief and wiped off the lipstick.

His bride was shocked at his action, and she shouted while moving slowly away from him.

However, her husband persisted and continued cleaning it off before finally kissing her.

The clip shared by @oppyjay_alaga on TikTok has caused a frenzy online as some people supported the groom while others kicked against the act.

Social media reactions

@bbdunni said:

"Boya we shouldn't kiss if he will have to clean my lipstick."

@gani_hairs stated:

"My ex too don’t like it I always clean."

@janessaiyobosa wrote:

"Ok we would pause on the kiss, cos nobody’s ruining my lipstick."

@debbra304 reacted:

"Is this how he will keep cleaning his wife lip everyday."

@godgatmybackstill2020 wrote:

"I love the way he didn't pretend so if d wife wants regular kiss from him she should stop lipsticking."

@shemmyjmk755 stated:

"Am very sure my boyfriend will do the same thing. He no like ham."

@adeankara wrote:

"Yoruba men loves natural looking women, dat why dey love Yoruba women who a naturally beautiful, my husband doesn't like makeup at all."

@akinpeluracheal8 added:

"Baba no wan chop paint. Set awon koko lo nu oju e no."

Watch the video below:

