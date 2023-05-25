A Nigerian man with N700k monthly salary, who also has a business, is confused about whether he should relocate abroad like his friends

The man who disclosed that he is able to save N1m monthly noted that his friends, who claim abroad life is better, have never told him their savings

Nigerians had mixed reactions to his confusion, as some said he had no business travelling abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian man earning N700k salary and still has a farm business said he wants to relocate out of Nigeria because all his friends have done so.

Confused about what step to take, the man is seeking advice from people on whether he should make a move or not.

The man said he needed advice on whether to relocate or not. Photo source: JohnnyGreig

Source: UGC

Nigerian man earning N700k salary

The man said that though his friends are not telling him how much they save monthly, they always say life is better abroad than in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, despite his intense need to relocate abroad, he has been saving N1m monthly from both his business and job. Many had mixed reactions to his video story shared by @toecm.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

edreezraji said:

"Do you have kids? If yes, save for 18 months, send your kids and wife abroad to have dual citizenship and stay back in Naija for ur business."

Grace said:

"Pls sir are u married, I’m in Uk. Atleast ur wife is abroad."

Mayowa Abidakun said:

"Lived in the UK for 6 years. I live and work in Nigeria now, quite similar savings to him etc. I am not relocating."

omodano said:

"Why you dey look for visa? This man man taya persin. All that money. He can have the best hia."

WOV Reports said:

"Let him just travel for visiting there and see for himself."

shittuabimbola449 said:

"Relocate for the children's sake. The children are usually said to have a better life abroad."

Lukman Bello said:

"This man clearly doesn't need anything like japa. He's far better than most of us abroad."

Ran_som212

"They can be earning more than him in abroad but trust me he is richer than them ,bills don finish them in diaspora."

Reggae Dancehall Archive said:

"Even with inflation 1M net profit outside salary & expenditures a month …… wenti. I dey find to work for abroad for I might just invest there."

Oyinbo lady flies Nigerian man abroad

In other news, an oyinbo woman, @lovepiasvibe, shared a video showing the moment her Nigerian boyfriend she has been dating online relocated to Germany to be with her.

In a clip, the woman revealed that she cried her eyes out when she went to meet him at the airport. It was such a great meeting.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng