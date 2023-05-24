A video of a Ghanaian man opening up on the advantages of living in the USA has warmed hearts online

In a video, the man, who once worked as a nurse, revealed that he earns more money as a shop attendant now in the USA

Peeps who reacted to the video commended the young man for enlightening them on the benefits of travelling abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young man, currently living in the USA, is happy that he left his job as a nurse in Ghana in search of greener pastures abroad.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, Prince Turkson, a nurse by profession, said his life has changed for the better ever since he journeyed to the United States.

Ghanaian man shares experience living abroad Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube @NeonJellyfish/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

He explained that back in Ghana, he struggled financially as his job wasn't fetching him enough money.

"When I was in Ghana I was earning ¢2,100 as a nurse but even here my work as a storekeeper gives me ¢22,000 a month equivalent to $2135.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added:

"As we speak I dont think my colleague nurses with whom I started working with can boast of buying a car or building a house as a result of the work they do.

Having been in the USA for one year, Prince said he plans to work as a nurse but first wants to sort certain things out.

"For now, I work as a shop assistant and also do home care on the side, I want to get everything right and then start working as a nurse becuase I am really passionate about it.”

Watch the video

Peeps react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the young man for enlightening Ghanaians on the benefits of travelling abroad.

Rose Sarpong said:

My jsi brother yeeeah as a nurse brother please go to school to be come an RN please ask how to go about it please

Paapa added:

Prince, you are a Professional Nurse from Ghana; I will advise you to continue nursing here and you will never regret.

Nana Yaw stated:

Bruh if u are already a nurse in Ghana, u can practice it here & make huge tons of money. Don’t settle for less

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has got people talking on TikTok after he advised people who are lazy to forget about travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man, who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse, said the key principle of success abroad is hard work, hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

Don't travel abroad if you have a good job

Also, two young men in the USA have sparked a debate on social media after they advised people who are gainfully employed in Ghana with good incomes not to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

In the video that has since gone viral, the duo explained that people who are living a life of comfort in Ghana should not bother travelling abroad because life in another man's country is not easy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh