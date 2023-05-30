A kind Nigerian man placed his friend on a monthly stipend after he lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic

The man said he was married and lost his teaching job due to the closure of schools during the pandemic

He has publicly thanked his friend for the gesture, which made all the difference at a difficult moment in his life

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian man who lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic was lucky as his friend came through for him.

It all started in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit very hard, resulting in the closure of schools.

The man said his salary stopped coming during the pandemic, but his friend came through for him. Photo credit: Getty Images/Westend61, Ivan Pantic and Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

There was a mass loss of jobs because many school owners stopped paying their staff as students were not coming to classes.

Man rescued by a friend who gave him a monthly stipend

The Nigerian man, @scholar_MSB, found himself jobless because he was a teacher too.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

To make matters worse, he was married, and his N30,000 monthly salary stopped coming because his place of work closed too.

Fortunately, his friend, Ilemona Omeje, came through for him by placing him on a monthly salary.

He recalled on Twitter:

"I got married in 2020 during covid. My 30K teaching job stopped paying due to the school closure. My friend, Ilemona Omeje placed me on a monthly salary till our school opened back. May Allah continue to bless him for me."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man pays his friend monthly salary

@aramideofgod said:

"I have friends that can do this. They have done so much more for me. I'm blessed and may God continue to bless my friends."

@merciluv_ reacted:

"You got married with 30k salary? You people take risks in this life o."

@Loveowojejo commented:

"I think I know him. I know someone with this name who is a PhD scholar in France. I don't know If it's the same person but he is kind."

Man falls in love with his friend's girlfriend

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a man got married to his friend's girlfriend.

The lady travelled to the city, and the man was asked to help get her an accommodation.

They ended up falling in love and have been married for five years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng