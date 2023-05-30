A man took his side chick to a hotel to have a good time with her, but a shocking discovery awaited him

He discovered that his beloved wife, who he thought was at home, was also in the hotel with another man

The story has gone viral and received interesting reactions after it was shared on Twitter by Nigerian lawyer @BolanleCole

A man who took his side chick to a hotel discovered that his wife was in the same hotel with her lover.

In an interesting story posted on Twitter by lawyer, @BolanleCole, the man wanted to have a good time with his side chick, but things took a different turn.

After taking his side chick to a hotel, a man finds his wife in the same hotel with another man. Photo credit: Getty Images/Alistair Berg and Andersen Ross. Photos used for illustration only.

The man took the girl to a hotel located far away from their home, but his wife was also there with another man.

Man bumps into wife after taking sidechick to hotel

He was already coming out when he bumped into his wife, and they saw each other.

Part of the story reads:

"What is really happening to our people, immorality has taken over our generation. A lawyer friend told me this story just now that a man took his girlfriend to one hotel far away from his office and met his wife with another man while coming out from the same hotel. They saw themselves."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man and wife catch each other cheating

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the story. While some people say it is shocking, others argue it did not happen.

@Teflon_phantom said:

"It isn’t a new happening or occurrence. It has happened before."

@ekejo commented:

"In Lagos especially Lekki Phase 1, couples now invite other people to join them for immorality."

@BeansCFR said:

"Me, I go just leave my girlfriend hug my wife."

