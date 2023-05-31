A beautiful Nigerian lady's dance moves got many people praising her curves as men focused on her online

While showing off leg moves on a bare floor, the lady happily turned around to show how fit she was despite her size

Among many people who reacted to the lady's video was a person who said someone as beautiful as she should not suffer

A young Nigerian lady with an extensive and curvy shape has stirred massive reactions on social media with her dance moves.

Dressed in a casual outfit, the lady vibed to a famous sound on TikTok. While dancing, the beautiful lady turned around to show off her shape.

Many men praised her curvy figure. Photo source: @arikegold857

Source: TikTok

Beautiful lady dancing gets people talking

She (@arikegold857) also had a bright smile on. She displayed both hand and leg moves at quick successions. Her moves were fast despite the slides she had on.

Many men in her video's comment section praised her shape, as some professed love for the curvy lady.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Okere said:

"This kind gal no suppose dey suffer."

KELVYN BWOUY said:

"You girl i like your moves."

Me vs Me said:

"Which kind wahala be this."

TOYIN said:

"Omo I think say na filter oooo. God Dey create abeg."

Anita claura2016 said:

"Omo ur yard many oooo."

Khalid said:

"Na ikorodu this girl Dy stay nothin wey you fit tell me."

Mandybonnie231 said:

"U know Dey reason go find work do or make u go marry."

Wind of favour said:

"Must all Arike appear this blessed, wetin ssef."

user2077676648695 said:

"Abeg i get party on Sunday teach me dis dance pls."

ismailsegun145 said:

"How far na only that thing me I like ooo."

Intelligent sad:

"You dey try sha but I’m in love with you."

omodano said:

"This your shape is screaming 'hide your husbands'. See as men dey praise you for CS."

Investor Kingsley said:

"Most you turn back."

offroad42891 said:

"You are too much madam."

christopherakand1 said:

"I'm coming to Nigeria for you to teach me how to dance okay im from Ghana..."

Source: Legit.ng