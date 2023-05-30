A lady has appealed to netizens to come to her aid over the problems that have hit her marital home

The mother of three released a private video and photos of her husband with another woman whom she accused of snatching her hubby

Mixed reactions trailed the loved-up images as people tried to proffer solutions to her marital problem

A beautiful woman has exposed her husband and his side chick on social media as she cried out for help.

The lady, identified on TikTok as Reehannah, shared pictures and a clip of the father of her three kids enjoying himself with a woman named Mary Adesegun.

She accused Mary of snatching her husband. Photo Credit: @omotaogd8xi

The mother of three accused Mary of snatching her husband and added that the side chick also threatened to deal with her while laying curses on her.

Lamenting in Yoruba, she said her husband is all she has and has nowhere else to go. She said her man doesn't return home anymore.

"Husband snatcher Mary Adesegun oloriburuku.

"Abeg make una help me where I wan carry three children go pls help I want u people to fight for me," she captioned the TikTok video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media as woman laments losing husband to side chick

EL-Max said:

"Keep praying to almighty God and yourself if you have any bad attitude towards your husband change it."

Ejireelejafoods said:

"Man no what crying for pls dnt crying it’s not easy may Oloduamare bless the work of ur hands and face your kids."

Àsàké sírò worì said:

"The only thing that will give you peace is placing focus on your kids, work and take care of yourself. Brace up Ma!"

oyeladun said:

"My own worst pass this, make you relax ,eat and focus on your kid."

Afedegbawura said:

"On behalf of this Madam, I plead to Mary... At least dey release the man once in a while."

Abiola Mary said:

"One thing that always amaze me is dat a man that left a family for you,wnt he leave you for another person."

queenmoly2 said:

"All of una wey dey sey make she face front.. I don’t know if you people are married.. because this thing is painful."

Wife bumps into husband chilling with side chick

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a dramatic video purporting to show a side chick having fun with a man in town has surfaced.

The man and his side chick were surprised when the man's wife showed up unannounced.

In the clip, the man's wife brazenly removes the hair extension and forcibly removes the side chick from her husband's car.

