Eddie Nartey, a Ghanaian actor and film producer, has wedded his new sweetheart Cathie in a lavish traditional ceremony

The plush ceremony saw celebrity friends and entertainment personalities dressed in simple but elegant attires to celebrate with the couple

YEN.com.gh has put together videos from the lavish event, which featured entertainers such as James Gardiner, Bismark thejoke, and others

Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey has tied the knot with new sweetheart Cathie in a plush ceremony after the death of his first wife, Vida Nartey, more than two years ago.

The beautiful occasion happened in a heartwarming ceremony on August 12, 2023, amid music and dance.

4 stunning videos as Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey remarries. Photo credit: Sammy Kumah.

Celebrity friends and industry colleagues such as James Gardiner, Bismark thejoke, Peter Richie, and Foster Romanus, who were also part of his groom's men, graced the occasion in simple and exquisite attires.

The actor Eddie Nartey, who doubles as a film producer, seeks happiness on this new matrimonial adventure.

While congratulations and good wishes for the newlywed pair have come in, YEN.com.gh has compiled stunning videos from the occasion.

Eddie Nartey ties the knot with Cathie in grand style:

When the bride Cathie arrived in grand style to tie the knot with actor Eddie Nartey:

When actor Eddie Nartey arrived to marry his sweetheart Cathie:

Actor Bismarkthejoke displays his dance moves at actor Eddie Nartey's traditional wedding:

