Adams Abdul-Salam, the Member of Parliament for New Edubiase, has stated the NDC's ambitions of ensuring Ghana qualifies for the World Cup.

The MP, who is actively involved in sports, expressed disappointment that the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghanaian MP Adams Abdul-Salam insists John Mahama's new government are poised to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup.

However, he disclosed the incoming government under President-elect John Dramani Mahama are eager to work with the Ghana Football Association in ensuring the team makes it to the tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

"President-elect, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government are determined to ensure the Black Stars will qualify for the 2026 World Cup," he said, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"We did not qualify for the 2025 Afcon tournament but we will work closely with the Ghana Football Association by providing them with the needed logistics to ensure the teams get qualification. It is our biggest objective to ensure the Black Stars qualify for the tournament."

Abdul-Salam is expected to work around the Sports Ministry under the new government due to his experience in sports.

Mahama set to appoint Sports Minister

The incoming president, John Mahama, is expected to name his new cabinet within the first 14 days in office.

Names like Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Abdul-Samed have popped up as potential Sports Ministers.

Honourable Vanderpuye was the minister in charge of sports before Mahama's first tenure ended in 2016, as reported by Graphic Online.

Mahama praised for right appointments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye said that John Mahama is the only president after Jerry John Rawlings to have his Sports Minister appointment right.

Mahama returns to power on January 7, 2025, after winning the 2024 election with a massive majority of votes.

The President-elect has been tipped to name the former Member of Parliament for Ododiodio as his Sports Minister.

