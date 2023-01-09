The gorgeous bride donned two different ensembles for her wedding in videos that have surfaced on the internet

In one of the clips, she was captured with her husband donning matching ensembles as they showed off their dance moves

While many netizens gushed over the pair, some claimed that the bride was sporting a hip pad to enhance her curvy figure

A gorgeous bride owned the moment at her wedding with her eye-catching hourglass figure and moves on the dance floor.

In multiple videos spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the bride adorned two different ensembles for her wedding. She sported a sparkling dress with glittering stones and a dress matching the outfit of her husband.

In one of the videos, the bride took over the dance floor, where she showed off her dance moves, erupting cheers and approvals from guests. She nailed her moves in a fitting straight dress at the ceremony.

The bride was captured in another dancing with her husband, where she flexed her looks. Her massive curvy stature has sparked debate among netizens, with some saying her hourglass figure is not natural.

Some commenters claimed that she had either gone under the knife to enhance her body or she was wearing a hip pad.

Watch the clip below:

User6065239895808 asked:

What are you wearing inside your dress? She's seriously wearing something paaa.

ABENA Obia Ba Ny3 commented:

Hip pad gone wrong .

J adore .E said:

Wait who said that she is wearing a hip pad??? U ppl don’t know people can be born with such a beautiful shape.

Dj_Pho · Creator replied:

Say that again oo.

User6153501804079 posted:

That's why they don't mind their business big mouths.

Mamarash00 commented:

Nobody is talking about how the man's head is.

Royal Wedding: Akufo-Addo Graces Ceremony of the Daughter of the Late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo graced the wedding of Princess Emily Victoria Owusu-Nyantekyi.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, lawyer Princess Emily, the daughter of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and the newly appointed ambassador from Ghana to Russia, and her lover tied the knot in a regal wedding on Saturday, January 7.

President Akufo-Addo and the First Lady were among some prominent personalities who attended the lavish private wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh