Staunch NDC supporter, Appiah Stadium, has stated that he's been rewarded for his loyalty to the party

In a video, he noted that he's been rewarded with a plush Toyota Vehicle from the younger brother of the incoming President

Appiah Stadium in his video expressed profound gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for the lovely gift

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has gifted a brand-new car to popular political supporter, Appiah Stadium.

This was announced by Appiah Stadium, who is known for his outspoken support for the NDC, on his social media platforms.

The gesture comes on the heels of former President John Dramani Mahama's victory in the presidential election.

According to Appiah Stadium, Mr Mahama gave him the gift in appreciating for his staunch support and efforts to ensure that the NDC returns to power.

Delighted over the gesture, Appiah Stadium flaunted the car in a video shared on social media. The vehicle is a plush Toyota vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ibrahim Mahama's gift

Netizens who have watched the video of Ibrahim Mahama's gift to Appiah Stadium have expressed mixed reactions. While some were impressed with the gift, others said otherwise.

@KINGSLEY ABAKOMAH wrote:

"Appiah Stadium is blessed now."

@Suraj Boss wrote:

"They started using our money."

@Frisco wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Ebe wrote:

"They have started chopping our money, the game started."

@Màsàifà wrote:

"Nana Addo is still the president wai."

@Street wrote:

"Even if Mahama doesn’t do anything At least Ghana can now boast of a HANDSOME President."

@AbenaZion wrote:

"Those saying "they've started chopping our money" don't know how rich Ibrahim Mahama is."

@K.A IMPACT wrote:

"They have started sharing our money."

@mokobili15 wrote:

Those fooling over here is Ibrahim mahama a president

Razak

No one will going to enjoy CHRISTMAS this year than Appiah Stadium.😂

Source: YEN.com.gh