Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey married a gorgeous wife after the death of his first wife in a lavish traditional ceremony today, August 12, 2023

The new melanin bride with an infectious smile wore a stylish kente ensemble and native sandals for the star-studded event

Some social media users have congratulated the newest celebrity couple on their blissful private ceremony

Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey has remarried after losing his first wife, Vida Danso, just two years after their nuptials.

The handsome celebrity groom Eddie Nartey and his bride Cathie dressed like royals for their luxurious ceremony.

Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey and Cathie rock classy kente outfits. Photo credit: @mcokokobioko

For the pre-wedding photoshoot, the beautiful bride dazzled in a white off-shoulder ruched dress styled with gold jewellery as she rocked African braids.

The famous actor dressed like a royal Prince in a stylish sleeveless jacket and long trench coat designed with fur.

Ghanaian bride Cathie slays in flawless makeup

The dazzling bride looked exquisite in a thigh-high dress for her bridal makeup session by male makeup artist Barima Artistry.

James Gardiner, Bismark The Joke, Foster Romanus, and others spotted at Eddie Nartey's wedding

Ghanaian actors James Gardiner and others looked regal in blue kente ensembles to support their colleague as he married his new bride.

The handsome groomsmen showed off their dance moves while escorting the groom to the event grounds.

Ghanaian bride Cathie looks splendid in a kente outfit

The glowing celebrity bride looked resplendent in a kente outfit like a queen for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Cathie wore spectacular gold jewellery and hair accessory while slaying in mild makeup for her bridal look.

Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey and his wife pose together at the traditional wedding

The newest celebrity couple, Eddie Nartey and Cathie impressed the wedding guests with their customised kente clothes for the classy wedding.

Veteran actress Grace Nortey graced the event in a stylish lace dress and mild makeup look.

Ghanaian musician Elsie Duncan Williams looks stunning in a lace dress

Ghanaian musician and the daughter of Archbishop Duncan Williams looked incredible in a corseted lace dress and frontal hairstyle for the celebrity wedding.

