Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey and his celebrity didn't disappoint their looks at his lavish wedding

The new celebrity groom wore a colourful kente wrap and Indian outfit on the first day of his star-studded wedding

Ghanaian bride Cathie looked exquisite in custom-made outfits and elegant hairstyles for the traditional wedding

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Eddie Nartey and his new bride Cathie are trending with their luxurious wedding.

The famous male celebrity lost his first wife after two years of a blissful marriage in September 2018.

Ghanaian celebrities, including James Gardiner and Grace Nortey, have been spotted at Eddie Nartey's second marriage ceremony on August 12, 2023, to a gorgeous and curvy melanin bride, Cathie.

Ghanaian bride Cathie looks elegant in a cutout kente gown

Ghanaian celebrity bride Cathie looked heavenly in a green cutout beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding. The dazzling bride looked flawless in smooth bridal makeup and a ponytail hairstyle for the studded event.

The creative team styled her beaded sleeves gown with round stud earrings and matching jewellery to complete her look.

Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey trends with his Indian outfits

The handsome groom and actor Eddie Nartey has inspired his fans and other male celebrities to tie the knot this year with his classy traditional wedding outfit.

He wore a green collared long-sleeve shirt designed with beautiful embroidery and matching trousers. Eddie Nartey styled his look with a yellow uniquely designed embroidery and black sunglasses.

Ghanaian media personality Andy Dosty has commented on Eddie Nartey's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Jessicalarny stated:

Aaaw, congratulations, bruv

Miss Rebecca. Asamoah stated:

Congratulations, dear God bless your union

lisy3.nartey stated:

You are just a strong man Eddie. No wonder we come from the same place

Juliet Ibrahim stated:

Congratulations dear ❤️

Haroldamenyah stated:

Congratulations solja

Andydostygh stated:

Congratulations, my brother. God bless your new home

beverly_afaglo stated:

King & Queen

dannyerskine1 stated:

Congratulations. It was very special ❤️

ecowsmith_asante stated:

Finally, the deed is done. Congratulations soldier

Bismarkthejoke stated:

Congratulations bro

Jamesgardinergh stated:

Happy married life, my gee!

_sinare stated:

Aww Congratulations

Dahilabluebells stated:

Congratulations ❤️

Da_therapizt stated:

CONGRATULATIONS SOLDIER

Dzi. fa_ stated:

Congratulations This is beautiful

anthonywoode1 stated:

Congratulations

Babyyaalizzy stated:

Congratulations, Soja.. May God be the centre of your new home

