Eddie Nartey Sets New Trend With His Indian Outfit For His Second Wedding, Bride Slays In Beaded Kente Gown
- Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey and his celebrity didn't disappoint their looks at his lavish wedding
- The new celebrity groom wore a colourful kente wrap and Indian outfit on the first day of his star-studded wedding
- Ghanaian bride Cathie looked exquisite in custom-made outfits and elegant hairstyles for the traditional wedding
Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Eddie Nartey and his new bride Cathie are trending with their luxurious wedding.
The famous male celebrity lost his first wife after two years of a blissful marriage in September 2018.
Ghanaian celebrities, including James Gardiner and Grace Nortey, have been spotted at Eddie Nartey's second marriage ceremony on August 12, 2023, to a gorgeous and curvy melanin bride, Cathie.
Ghanaian bride Cathie looks elegant in a cutout kente gown
Ghanaian celebrity bride Cathie looked heavenly in a green cutout beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding. The dazzling bride looked flawless in smooth bridal makeup and a ponytail hairstyle for the studded event.
Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey's new wife is trending with her gorgeous look for their lavish wedding after the death of his first wife
The creative team styled her beaded sleeves gown with round stud earrings and matching jewellery to complete her look.
Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey trends with his Indian outfits
The handsome groom and actor Eddie Nartey has inspired his fans and other male celebrities to tie the knot this year with his classy traditional wedding outfit.
He wore a green collared long-sleeve shirt designed with beautiful embroidery and matching trousers. Eddie Nartey styled his look with a yellow uniquely designed embroidery and black sunglasses.
Ghanaian media personality Andy Dosty has commented on Eddie Nartey's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Jessicalarny stated:
Aaaw, congratulations, bruv
Miss Rebecca. Asamoah stated:
Congratulations, dear God bless your union
lisy3.nartey stated:
You are just a strong man Eddie. No wonder we come from the same place
Ghanaian bride with heavy chest slaying in green kente ruins makeup with tears of joy as her mom prays for her
Juliet Ibrahim stated:
Congratulations dear ❤️
Haroldamenyah stated:
Congratulations solja
Andydostygh stated:
Congratulations, my brother. God bless your new home
beverly_afaglo stated:
King & Queen
dannyerskine1 stated:
Congratulations. It was very special ❤️
ecowsmith_asante stated:
Finally, the deed is done. Congratulations soldier
Bismarkthejoke stated:
Congratulations bro
Jamesgardinergh stated:
Happy married life, my gee!
_sinare stated:
Aww Congratulations
Dahilabluebells stated:
Congratulations ❤️
Da_therapizt stated:
CONGRATULATIONS SOLDIER
Dzi. fa_ stated:
Congratulations This is beautiful
anthonywoode1 stated:
Congratulations
Babyyaalizzy stated:
Congratulations, Soja.. May God be the centre of your new home
