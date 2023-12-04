A young boy who can naturally speak in an autotuned-like way has gone viral on TikTok

The talented young boy in a video, got his mother and some of his family members laughing as he entertained them with his gift

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were amazed that the boy could naturally do that

A young Ghanaian boy has captured the attention of social media users worldwide with his extraordinary talent that mimics the autotuned effect.

Ghanaian Boy With Naturally Auto Tuned Voice Photo Source: guccimandem

Source: TikTok

The video, posted on TikTok, showed the gifted Ghanaian boy effortlessly showing his unique ability to speak in a manner reminiscent of autotuned vocals, leaving his mother and other family members in stitches.

The viral video, which has captured a lot of attention, shows the boy's innate talent as he effortlessly entertained his family with his distinctive vocal ability

Amid the waves of amusement in the video's comments section, Ghanaians expressed their awe and admiration for the boy's natural ability to produce an autotuned-like effect with his voice.

The comments overflowed with praise, with many users expressing surprise at his amazing talent. Many people wondered if he could speak normally.

Boy with autotune voice sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

christianaattipoe said:

i love the friendship between the child and his mother may God protect them amen

Izu Nobi reacted:

The boy swallowed pioneer keyboard with pinch bend

Twinkle_Daskie said:

just give him a mic and let him singAlvin❤️

Roy commented:

Travis Scott getting scared after this boy got a hard verse

israeladeyinka5 said:

Ahh this is a great voice it's not a laughing stock it GODs gift it sounds like violin a visionary music director Can make good of that voice.

Ghanaian boy goes viral

In another story, A handsome little boy who is specially created with a pair of beautiful blue eyes is currently trending on TikTok.

TikTok user, Kingbygone posted the video of the handsome boy, saying he met the kid in the village of Jejeti.

As of the last count, the video has gathered as much as 1.2 million views, 130k likes and more than 7k comments from fans and admirers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh