A video of a Ghanaian TikToker announcing that he had graduated from the university has gone viral

In the video, the young man lamented that he doesn't want to end up as a mobile money vendor

His comment about not wanting to work as a mobile money vendor has divided opinions online

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for a Ghanaian content creator, 24GH Comedy, after he successfully bagged a degree at the Garden City University College in Kumasi.

The young man took to TikTok, where he announced news of his academic achievement to over 150,000 followers of his.

Dressed in a graduation gown, 24GH Comedy expressed worry about his future, as he funnily remarked that he does not want to end up as a mobile money vendor or a street hawker.

He expressed hope of getting the opportunity to relocate abroad in search of greener pastures.

The video had gathered over 15,000 likes and 240 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians divided over his comment

Ghanaians thronged the comments section congratulating him on the amazing feat whereas also disagreed with his comments about working as a mobile money vendor.

reubenquaye6 responded:

pray to get mobile money to do okay

Sandra Yeboaa indicated:

okay l can help you baby l'm in UK did u want to come

Billgat indicated:

I pray to God that you have a good Job , which u going to gain more money (Dollars).

MR.BEN replied:

PZ guys never disappoint wen it’s come kalabule

zola

but seriously the most is mobile money

Girl gets house she completes university

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian YouTuber Maame Sika has been given a three-bedroom house as a gift for graduating from university.

In a video, the father said he was proud of his daughter and thought of giving her a graduation gift.

He added that because she has always wanted to own properties, he thought of gifting her a house so she could live in or rent it out.

The freshly graduated aeronautical engineer was delighted and promised her father she would maintain the house well.

