Ghanaian music sensation King Promise in a video got Ghanaians laughing as he visited a shop, and attempted to purchase a pair of colossal Balenciaga boots.

Known for his distinctive taste in oversized sneakers, King Promise has made big shoes a hallmark of his personal style. However, this time, even some of his supporters could not help but laugh at the size of the boots he considered adding to his collection.

In the amusing video, King Promise could be seen examining the massive Balenciaga footwear with a serious look on his face. The size of the boots got many confused and asked what shoe size King Promise wears.

Ghanaians took to the comments section expressing their amusement through at the boots. Fans flooded the comments section with jokes about the musician's obsession with big boots.

King Promise's love for big sneakers has become synonymous with his brand, creating a unique style identity that sets him apart in the music scene.

King promise gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@naah said:

This is similar to Wellington boot. King Promise please my father sells some wai. Come and patronize

Lucy Asantewaa wrote:

Uncle Dey go buy winter boot to come perform for Ghana

obby Kwabena Cobby reacted:

King Promise Ani ne nne3ma huhuuhu de3, look at him, he wants to buy it,like he's actually in love with it. Akoa ny3 normal breed.

