A Ghanaian man, in a heartwarming TikTok video, prepared fufu and light soup for his older white lady

In the video, the man happily placed the meal on a tray and served his beloved with the delectable Ghanaian meal

In the comments section, many Ghanaians were surprised at the dynamic of their relationship, dropping funny comments

A Ghanaian man has melted the hearts of many social media users with his sweet gesture for his older white lady.

In a viral TikTok video, the man showed how he prepared the fufu and light soup, a popular Ghanaian dish, for his lover.

The video, which has thousands of views, captured the moment the man carried the meal on a tray and walked towards his lady, who was sitting on a couch. He then placed the tray on her lap and urged her to enjoy the food.

The lady, who seemed delighted by the surprise, thanked him and said she loved the meal. She then picked up a piece of fufu and dipped it in the soup before swallowing it. She smiled and said the soup tasted good. He also served her a glass of wine.

The video sparked a lot of reactions from Ghanaians, who were amused by the unusual couple. Some praised the man for his love and care, while others joked that the lady was too old for him. Some also asked how he convinced her to come to Ghana.

Unusual couple spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Fireworks said:

The client we all Dey manage small u p3 u carry go house

alien man wrote:

So this one too you Dey chop am ? eiii

God’s voice️reacted:

chairman bring ein client come ghana herh

