A Ghanaian bus conductor has become a fashion icon as he stood proudly on the street of Kumasi, inviting customers to board his vehicle in a TikTok video. The video quickly gained traction, showing the conductor's impeccable style and earning admiration on social media.

Dressed in a striking outfit, the conductor sported a brown T-shirt paired with bell-bottom jeans. His choice of black shoes and a bicycle hat added a touch of flair to his overall look, creating a fashion statement that left many Ghanaians pleasantly surprised.

Ghanaians flooded the comments section of the video with praise for the conductor's fashion-forward approach. In a country where bus conductors, commonly referred to as "trotro mates," are not traditionally associated with prioritizing personal style and hygiene, this conductor's commitment to looking presentable stood out.

Many Ghanaians expressed their delight at seeing a bus conductor take pride in his appearance.

daily_guide said:

Only in Kumasi My Kumasi people don’t disappoint

Con_stance commented:

The drip go fit make pesin come enter bus go where e no know sef

Akua Boadi552 wrote:

I have a weakness for guys that dress nicely .. pls don’t lemme fall for you

Montana said:

it's actually nice. you be mate so you no go dress?

Trotro mate singing

In another story, a trotro mate turned singer has warmed the hearts of netizens in a latest video.

The young man made an appearance on Hitz FM for an interview to promote his music career.

Netizens who fell in love with him sent him cash to support his budding music career.

