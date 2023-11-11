In what could be the climax of the customary marriage, former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and his wife are set to marry on Saturday (today), November 11

The pair will exchange vows in a white ceremony, coming after their customary marriage on Thursday, November 9

The first video of the Ghanaian ex-football star and his gorgeous wife rocking outfits with matching colours has surfaced

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and his wife, Regitta Affua Arthur, are set to exchange vows in a white wedding on Saturday, November 11.

The pair tied the knot in a customary ceremony in stunning traditional ensembles on Thursday, November 9.

First video emerges as Agyemang-Badu marries in white wedding. Photo credit: ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Several former football stars attended the traditional wedding, including Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, who came to support their fellow footballer on his momentous day.

The first video of the couple adorned in gorgeous outfits with coordinating colours has emerged.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Agyemang-Badu and his wife's first couple's video on their white wedding day

Many lavished the couple with compliments as they shared the joy of the couple.

Afia_degree posted:

Love is beautiful; we all deserve love.

Younhg_wealth indicated:

Money dey talk .

Menuamaa said:

Beautiful .

Gloriaantwiboasiako4553 indicated:

Oh wow. Congratulations Agyeman Badu. Lucky woman. You've married a very good man. God bless ur union.

Thejeansshopgh stated:

Very beautiful.

Source: YEN.com.gh