A Ghanaian couple's simple and unique wedding ceremony, devoid of decorations and extravagant attire, has gone viral

The couple, opting for regular clothes and slippers, exchanged vows in the presence of a few witnesses, possibly family and friends

The modest wedding, costing only GH¢1500, resonated widely online, with many praising the couple's emphasis on the genuine essence of their union over lavish celebrations

In an era dominated by extravagant weddings, a Ghanaian couple has captured hearts online by choosing a remarkably simple and unique way to tie the knot.

Eschewing the glitz and glamour associated with modern weddings, the couple opted for a modest ceremony devoid of decorations and fancy attire. Dressed in regular simple clothes and slippers, they exchanged their vows in the presence of a handful of witnesses, likely family and close friends.

The ceremony was officiated by a man, possibly a family elder or pastor, guiding the couple through their vows. The simplicity of the event stood in stark contrast to the elaborate celebrations often seen in contemporary weddings.

A collage of the couple taking their vows and giving each other rings Photo credit: @Abiganzy Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

What made this union even more remarkable was the minimal cost involved, with reports suggesting that the entire wedding amounted to a mere GH¢1500.

Amidst a world where weddings are often seen as grand social events, this couple's choice to focus on the essence of their commitment has resonated deeply, reminding viewers that love and devotion are the true essence of any marriage, regardless of the luxury of the ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

The video of this humble yet heartfelt wedding went viral, prompting widespread admiration and discussions among netizens.

Many praised the couple for their decision to prioritise the sanctity of their union over extravagant festivities, lauding them for their simplicity and authenticity.

@Edo Royal Gh said:

years to come u guys will do a big anniversary it will get people hand happy marriage guys

@Tina Na wrote:

Nobody go tap into this blessing?

@comfortnyarkoh685 said:

i promise u this marriage is going to be great

@2pacinmyDNA wrote:

am sure say ibe teenage pregnancy wey cus this marriage

@Abiganzy replied:

No she is not pregnant

@KINACOSAH# said;

Herrrr is anyman ready? Let do this chai i respect this

@joyceemerald8 wrote:

If I agreed to this aa like by now I’m married now see me

@Hail_nessa said:

Marriage is simple oo,Na you want a luxurious one

@Aquosuah Lipsy wrote:

It’s better than us going to stay over for one month and going back home in the name of boyfriend

Ghanaian Couple Tie Knot In Simple Ceremony

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian couple garnered praise on social media for their simple wedding ceremony, which deviated from the extravagant trends of modern weddings.

In a video shared on TikTok, the couple opted for a minimalistic approach, omitting lavish elements like a plush venue, decorations, and bridal parties.

Instead, they chose a heartfelt blessing from a man of God.

Couple Marries In Simple Ceremony As Groom Shares Wedding Photos

In another story, Twitter user Ph Obidon shared photos of his simple wedding ceremony with his long-time partner, expressing their love and commitment.

The images of the couple tying the knot have garnered significant attention on social media, eliciting various reactions and comments from users impressed by their heartfelt celebration of love and friendship.

Source: YEN.com.gh