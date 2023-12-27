King Promise, while performing during his Promiseland concert on December 26, gave a beautiful fan he spotted a kiss

The musician, while on stage, noticed a very beautiful lady in the front row, stretched out his hands and gave the lady a kiss on the hand as she held his

A video of the beautiful moment was shared by blogger GH Kwaku on his Instagram page, and it warmed the hearts of social media users

Famous Ghanaian singer King Promise showed his love for his fans at his Promiseland concert on December 26 when he gave a beautiful fan he spotted a kiss on her hand.

King Promise kisses beautiful fan during Promiseland Photo Source: GH Kwaku

Source: Instagram

The musician, who was performing some of his hit songs, noticed a very beautiful lady in the front row cheering him on. He stretched out his hands and gave the lady a kiss on the hand as she held his, making her blush and smile.

The romantic gesture was captured on video by blogger GH Kwaku, who shared it on his Instagram page. The video has since gone viral, attracting thousands of views and loads of comments from social media users.

Many of the comments praised King Promise for his sweet act and expressed their admiration for the lucky fan. Some also joked that the lady's boyfriend, if she had one, would be jealous.

King Promse and fan spark reaction

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mc_mrhollywoode said:

This kiss is vetted and approved by the breakdown of our beloved brother, her boyfriend

tim.jeezy_ commented:

A moment of silence for her boyfriend

_kwabena_spotlight reacted:

Hmmm someone’s Gf !! Fear women

King Promise shares issues with Ghanaian acts

In another story, King Promise has added his voice to the call for Ghanaian creatives to be more united in their efforts.

He recounted a disgraceful experience with a colleague in London, which he deems unhelpful to the industry's growth.

Netizens reacted to King Promise's submission, attempting to fish out the artiste he was talking about.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh