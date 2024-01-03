A Ghanaian groom surprised his bride with flowers, a heartfelt note, and the latest iPhone on their wedding day, leaving her in tears of joy

The touching moment was captured in a video as the groomsman delivered the thoughtful gifts while the bride was getting ready for the aisle

The bride expressed gratitude and thanked her husband for the unexpected and touching gestures

A Ghanaian bride was surprised by her groom on the wedding day as she was dressing up to walk up the aisle later.

The groom sent one of his groomsmen to deliver a bouquet of flowers and also read a note to his wife.

In the video, it showed that there was another surprise element, a gift wrapped simply. When she opened the gift, the bride found the latest iPhone model.

The bride was amazed to see the gifts and could not stop crying Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The already crying bride shed even more tears of joy and thanked her groom.

She said: “thank you baby.”

Watch video below:

Comments on video

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X, formally Twitter. Read them below:

@_adomAsante said:

Money raised to the power making it seem it is love.

@Kwasi_boateng_ wrote:

Ok Sika but this one di3 slow…… we still dey celebrate latest IPhone ‍♂️‍♂️

@teddy_Dwyane said:

Money is doing all the sacrifices and love is taking the credit for it

@sir_hybrid12 wrote:

All women know is to receive, cry and say thank you. Always collecting

@NanaEwusie10 said:

Buy house give woman;some bro go take paint bang am.

@childofgodTT wrote:

I did that for a lady I don't even love. Just wanted her to be happy. It was Iphone 8 though

@Gh02013620 said:

Before you fall in love have money wai , especially in this part of the world . Money will always spicen things up . If you’re broke just stay in your room

Ghanaian Bride Gifts Handsome Groom New PS5 As Wedding Gift

In a related development, a groom received a PlayStation 5 as a surprise wedding gift from the bride, and a video capturing the joyous moment went viral on TikTok.

Two bridesmaids presented the gift to the groom, who expressed his excitement and gratitude, emphasizing his love for his wife.

Friends of the groom applauded the bride's thoughtful gesture, creating a heartwarming scene at the wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh