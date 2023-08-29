A video of how a bride expressed her love for the groom on the day of their wedding has generated a lot of talking points

The bride bought a new Playstation 5 console for the groom, who was taken aback by the kind gesture

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have expressed their views over the actions of the young lady

A handsome Ghanaian groom was left in awe after he received a brand new PlayStation 5 console as a gift from the bride on the day of their wedding.

The video, which went viral on TikTok, showed the moment when two bridesmaids presented a parcel to the groom, who was neatly dressed in a nice suit and was anxiously waiting to see what it contained.

As he unwrapped it, the young man couldn't hide his joy after realizing it was a gaming console his wife had bought.

Obviously excited, the groom asked the bridesmaids to thank the bride and reiterated his love for her.

Friends of the groom also shouted in joy and commended the bride for the nice gesture towards their friend.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 8,000 likes and 50 comments.

Ghanaians react to the gift of the bride

Netizens who saw the video commended the bride with some saying they would never do that.

Doclinda Howard commented:

The bride is smart. She want the husband to stay home

Mary Nti-Manu

unless the wife is ready to play it with hubby at home...otherwise, this might tend to be an intruder. Great

Adwoasika commented:

hahaha me never oo I want all the attention

Trap Queen stated:

U don buy another wife for ur husband

awunigideon added:

to my future wife are you seeing what am seeing

Kojo added

Don’t settle for less boys

Groom buys house for bride as wedding gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a bride was stunned to receive a new house from the groom as her wedding gift.

The bride could not hide her tears and began waving her hands as if to gasp for air.

Shortly after, the groom and his best man entered the room and began to hail the bride.

