Failatu Abdul Razak has broken her silence on the first day of the must anticipated cook-a-thon attempt

She shared photos on her X page to announce that the world record attempt had successfully began

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post commended her for the move with others wishing her all the best

Failatu Abdul Razak, a Ghanaian restaurateur and chef who commenced a cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) in Tamale on January 1, 2024 has expressed delight that her record attempt has taken off successfully.

Taking to X, Failatu, shared three photos, one of which was the opening ceremony where she was seen dancing in a chef's uniform with a cultural troupe.

Faliatu reacts to cook-a-thon Photo credit: @LifeStyle TV/Faceboom @FailaAbdulRazak/X

The other photos showed her in the kitchen preparing meals as the crowd looked on.

In her caption, she expressed delight that the cook-a-thon had began and was optimistic of her chances of breaking the current world record.

"Day 1 of the epic #failacookathon has kicked off with an incredible burst of energy and cooking flair! As I begin this record-breaking journey of many hours, we're not just witnessing a cooking marathon, we're creating history together! #cookathonbyfaila #GuinnessWorldRecord" her post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Failatu had raked in over 29,000 views and 50 comments.

Ghanaians encourage Failatu

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post wished her the best of luck on her quest to dethrone Alan Fisher, an Irish Chef who who holds the current record for the longest cooking time held by an individual.

@joseph_dziwornu reacted:

This is beautiful well arranged. Charlie tamale get levels

@TrinityPride wrote:

All the best dear, yes you can!

@EfogaKorku reacted:

I wish you well in this attempt.

@ExposeNppndc

Ghanaians are solidly behind you You shall overcome and new record

@HARRISON4253884 indicated:

Wow chef we are backing you,thank’s for flying the name of Ghana high.we will make sure to blog every minute.

Ghanaian gets permission to attempt world record

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man also announced that his application to attempt a Guinness World Record has been approved.

The young man Dela Gomey shared a mail he received from Guinness World Records informing him that his application had been approved.

The record attempt by the young man is set to place on Saturday January 6.

